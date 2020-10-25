Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 68,300 Shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

CARR opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

