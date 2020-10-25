Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 7,900 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 59,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,383,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 51,856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,197.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $137.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $145.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,959.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.