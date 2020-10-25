Forsta AP Fonden Acquires Shares of 100,200 Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $498,977,458.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $484,517.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,943.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,168,804 shares of company stock valued at $803,833,759 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. Avantor Inc has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.26, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

