Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Docusign were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Docusign by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Docusign by 141.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Docusign in the second quarter worth $234,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Docusign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $3,301,258.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,825.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.65.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $219.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.81. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

