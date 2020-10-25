Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 55,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,842,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 34,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $36.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.51.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $200,220 over the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

