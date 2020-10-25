Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 413,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

United Rentals stock opened at $188.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $203.57.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

