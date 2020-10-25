Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA raised its holdings in VeriSign by 51.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 22,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 45.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.75.

VRSN stock opened at $200.80 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.29.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,030,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $6,371,027.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,045,942.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,329 shares of company stock valued at $19,426,286 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

