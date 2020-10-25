Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 61.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after buying an additional 21,959,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 82.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,121,000 after buying an additional 14,718,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 63.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,717,000 after buying an additional 3,802,087 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,663,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,986,000 after buying an additional 72,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 69.2% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,645,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of -49.59 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WORK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

In other Slack Technologies news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 110,745 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $3,038,842.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,091,474.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ofarrell sold 10,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $204,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,333 shares of company stock worth $13,266,476. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

