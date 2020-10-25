Forsta AP Fonden Buys 1,200 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $141.74 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $145.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.58 and its 200-day moving average is $115.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.73.

In related news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.