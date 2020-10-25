Forsta AP Fonden Buys 1,400 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 146.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 59.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 14.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,243. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.74 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

