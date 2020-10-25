Forsta AP Fonden Buys 14,200 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 954.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $68.73 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

