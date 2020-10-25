Forsta AP Fonden Buys 4,400 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,313,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,261,000 after buying an additional 167,812 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,715,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,517,000 after buying an additional 3,487,287 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,143,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,087,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,250,000 after purchasing an additional 171,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,792,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.61. Duke Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $226.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.54 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $1,233,915.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $227,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.36.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

