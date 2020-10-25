Forsta AP Fonden Buys 8,800 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 416.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 341.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $209.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.28. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.64.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

