Forsta AP Fonden Grows Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in WP Carey by 1,832.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in WP Carey by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in WP Carey by 278.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in WP Carey in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in WP Carey by 118.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WP Carey stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.72. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.10.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. WP Carey’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.044 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. TheStreet raised shares of WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

