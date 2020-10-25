Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,315,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,336 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,480,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,852,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,518 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,160,000 after acquiring an additional 991,379 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 533.8% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,038,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 874,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.96.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

