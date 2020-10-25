Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 96,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $63.99 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $79.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average is $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BofA Securities raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

