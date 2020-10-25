Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.8% during the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.37.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $179.46 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $208.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

