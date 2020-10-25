Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 164,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,463,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,804,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 853.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.27.

Shares of SWK opened at $178.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.90. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $180.94.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

