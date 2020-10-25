Forsta AP Fonden Has $1.61 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,732,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,455,000 after buying an additional 130,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,308,000 after purchasing an additional 338,370 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth $71,853,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 67.2% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,066,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,629,000 after purchasing an additional 428,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 80.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,934,000 after purchasing an additional 434,662 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

NYSE:RCL opened at $64.48 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.02.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RCL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Macquarie downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.