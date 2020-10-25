Forsta AP Fonden Has $1.91 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.91. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.31.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.79.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $248,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

