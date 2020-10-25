Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $2,750,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,670 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total value of $585,637.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,713.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,815 shares of company stock valued at $19,004,927 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.07.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $216.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.35 and a 200-day moving average of $196.93. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.