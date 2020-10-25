Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.20 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,636,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 41,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KMX opened at $90.95 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,421,247.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,124 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $1,516,332.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

