Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cable One by 40.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 44.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $1,092,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cable One by 25.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Cable One by 39.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,907.25 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $2,044.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,812.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1,807.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CABO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,849.14.

In other news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,793.40, for a total transaction of $541,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total value of $621,674.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,553.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,652 shares of company stock valued at $4,935,430. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

