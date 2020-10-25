Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 138.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 40.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,724.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $676,143.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at $847,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,839,858.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 936,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,989,175.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,364 shares of company stock worth $8,913,282 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $109.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.49 and a beta of 1.46. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $110.79.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.62 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. On average, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

