Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.60 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 957.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 348.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 73.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

NYSE:VMC opened at $145.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.84. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $153.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.06.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.