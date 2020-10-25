Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.69 Million Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 182.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,964,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661,149 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $99,330,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 15,152.4% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,002,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,899 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $23,290,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,458.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.90. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.39 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2310.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGNC. Barclays upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

