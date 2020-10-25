Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.78 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Barclays began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

NYSE:ADM opened at $51.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 23,745 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,188,437.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,717,541.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 57,424 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,871,774.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,381,275.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,130 shares of company stock valued at $17,918,399 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

