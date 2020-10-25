Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.14 Million Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 85,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 141,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 765,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,942,000 after acquiring an additional 122,334 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 75,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $313,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,512,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.27. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.46.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.