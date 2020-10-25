Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in DexCom by 3.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 20.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total value of $175,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total value of $219,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $19,863,644. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $411.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $393.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.78. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $145.23 and a one year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 187.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $377.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.70.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

