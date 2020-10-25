Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.46 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $66.00.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

