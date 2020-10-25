Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.89 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $189.25 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $195.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $12,421,726.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares in the company, valued at $20,855,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total transaction of $5,037,521.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,331,134.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,220 shares of company stock worth $46,148,114. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.85.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

