Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 96.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Okta by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $219.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.38. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.53 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $251.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Okta from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total value of $223,200.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,357.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $42,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,574.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,679 shares of company stock worth $80,862,987 in the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

