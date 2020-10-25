Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.22 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 4.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $9,015,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $8,805,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average of $95.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

