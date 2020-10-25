Forsta AP Fonden Has $6 Million Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Centene by 2.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 2.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 77.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Centene by 0.9% during the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $67.42 on Friday. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.85.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.97.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $645,626.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $2,216,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,378 shares of company stock worth $7,429,016 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

