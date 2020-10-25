Forsta AP Fonden Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of AQN opened at $15.72 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $343.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

