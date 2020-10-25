Forsta AP Fonden Increases Position in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Domino's Pizza were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,427,000 after purchasing an additional 454,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 121.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,356,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 86.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,756,000 after purchasing an additional 185,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Domino's Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.86.

NYSE DPZ opened at $394.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.26. Domino's Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $255.77 and a one year high of $435.58.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino's Pizza, Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Domino's Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,125 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.65, for a total value of $470,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.36, for a total transaction of $1,048,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,925 shares of company stock worth $3,733,417. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

