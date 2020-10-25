Forsta AP Fonden Increases Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 28.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Vereit were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VER. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vereit by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,013,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,855,000 after buying an additional 7,940,601 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vereit by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 10,823,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,597,000 after buying an additional 7,918,391 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vereit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,776,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vereit by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,908,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,429,000 after buying an additional 5,048,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vereit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vereit alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VER. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Vereit in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities raised shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vereit in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vereit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of VER stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.93%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano purchased 40,000 shares of Vereit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,757,665.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.