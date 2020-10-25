Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

