Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.1% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $32,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT opened at $107.79 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $114.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average of $97.48. The company has a market capitalization of $190.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,919 shares of company stock worth $9,283,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.18.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.