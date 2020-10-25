Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 273.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $130.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $131.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.77.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on FRC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

