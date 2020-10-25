Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 72,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCEP. ABN Amro upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.59. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $57.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

