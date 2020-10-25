Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $345,355,000 after buying an additional 2,412,743 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,469,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $202,972,000 after buying an additional 914,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Expedia Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,731,285 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $142,313,000 after buying an additional 229,435 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,714 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $83,163,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,792,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.24. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $139.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.11.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

