Forsta AP Fonden Invests $2.45 Million in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,875,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth $1,029,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

In other Crown news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $90.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $93.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

