Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,423,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,034,000 after purchasing an additional 177,852 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,837,000 after purchasing an additional 162,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $81.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.14. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average is $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Several analysts have commented on ED shares. BofA Securities cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

