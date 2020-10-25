Forsta AP Fonden Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $147.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $163.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of -165.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $122,899.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,399,295.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 66,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.72, for a total transaction of $8,742,519.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,929,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,445 shares of company stock valued at $37,438,197 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

