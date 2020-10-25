Forsta AP Fonden Makes New Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 26.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.5% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.91.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $99.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.79. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $124.01. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

