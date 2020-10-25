Forsta AP Fonden Makes New Investment in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 9.2% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.01 per share, for a total transaction of $149,912.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,788.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

