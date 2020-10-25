Forsta AP Fonden Makes New Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 43.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $47,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $205.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.67.

Shares of RNR opened at $178.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.41.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

