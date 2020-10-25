Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 10,900 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 85.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.31.

NYSE:ARE opened at $160.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $177.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $998,376.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,484.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 18,881 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total value of $3,326,454.58. Insiders sold a total of 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,471,906 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

