Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 18,900 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Ball by 8,261.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,064 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ball by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,318,000 after acquiring an additional 475,256 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Ball by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,184,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,299,000 after acquiring an additional 90,037 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ball by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,714,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,651,000 after acquiring an additional 119,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ball by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,490,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $93.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.29, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.22.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

